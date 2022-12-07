Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.90-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr to $9.19-9.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.00 billion. Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.90-$3.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.90.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 692.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 275,721 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 201.0% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 254,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.