Oppenheimer Cuts Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $10.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

CXM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of CXM opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 20.08% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $40,135.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 559,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,828 shares of company stock valued at $457,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 18.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

