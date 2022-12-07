Oppenheimer Trims MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price to $320.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 121.16% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

MDB opened at $144.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.17. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $570.58.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.66, for a total value of $4,258,964.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,070,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $180,745.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MongoDB by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,029,000 after buying an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,127,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,623,000 after buying an additional 62,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,349,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,909,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MongoDB by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after buying an additional 166,400 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

