Sei Investments Co. Has $35.22 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,435 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $35,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at $2,786,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $118.46 and a 12-month high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

