Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,417 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 158.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

