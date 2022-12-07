Sei Investments Co. Has $37.52 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,840 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $37,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Edison International by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International stock opened at $66.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.75. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

