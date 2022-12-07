Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%.

Danaher has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Danaher has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Danaher to earn $10.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

NYSE DHR traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $267.62. 5,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,264. Danaher has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.23. The firm has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 76.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $241,000. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $381,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

