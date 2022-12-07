Vail Resorts (MTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.91) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vail Resorts to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTN opened at $246.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $201.91 and a 52 week high of $348.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after purchasing an additional 124,379 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,791,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 312.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,443,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

