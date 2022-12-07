PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $105.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.04 and its 200-day moving average is $89.83. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.20. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.60.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $46,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in PACCAR by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in PACCAR by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

