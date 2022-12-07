PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 0.1 %
PFLT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,236. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $514.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.
