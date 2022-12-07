PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

PFLT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,236. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $514.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 74,460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7,051.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 25,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares in the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

