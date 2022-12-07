Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 45.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,881. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,338 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,645 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.