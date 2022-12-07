Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 45.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.24. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,881. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV)
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.