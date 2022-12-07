Quantamental Technologies LLC Has $176,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after buying an additional 417,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,531,000 after buying an additional 322,419 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

