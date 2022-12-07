Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Etsy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $247.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,855.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,790,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,288 shares of company stock worth $23,485,334 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

