Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Position Increased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sony Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,174,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 822,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,540,000 after acquiring an additional 72,967 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 798,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in Sony Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 782,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 114,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SONY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Sony Group Stock Performance

About Sony Group

SONY stock opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.58. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $133.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.