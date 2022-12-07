Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,229 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $27,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JCI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

