Clearstead Advisors LLC Buys 726 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 1,452.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 724.4% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of IYE opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

