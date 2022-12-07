Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 630,006 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 183.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 974,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $26,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.80.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

