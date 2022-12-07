Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $36,000 Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,699,137,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,605,808,000 after acquiring an additional 456,834 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after acquiring an additional 92,925 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after acquiring an additional 267,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.6 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $182.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $230.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.36.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

