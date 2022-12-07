Voya Investment Management LLC Has $27.42 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,469 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $27,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 9,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $880,113.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at $16,044,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,451 shares of company stock worth $1,994,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

