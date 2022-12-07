Voya Investment Management LLC Has $24.05 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,190 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 775.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 68,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $224.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

