The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,940 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $26,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 506.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 194.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $45,154,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $273,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,890,332.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,197 shares of company stock worth $14,084,639 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

