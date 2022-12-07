Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Raised by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $26,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 440,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,193,000 after acquiring an additional 67,993 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 28,929 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

DLR opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.17. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

