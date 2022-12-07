Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $24,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

