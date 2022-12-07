Clearstead Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 155,030 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 860,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 132,583 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 316.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 311,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 66.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 58,738 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FDVV opened at $38.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $42.28.

