Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 39,137 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,137 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Axonics worth $24,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Axonics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Axonics in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Axonics Price Performance

Shares of AXNX opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $65.17. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $70.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.98 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axonics

In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axonics news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 7,500 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

