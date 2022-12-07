Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 60,509 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,509 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of WNS worth $25,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WNS by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in WNS by 46.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in WNS by 89.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in WNS by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 56,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on WNS from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

NYSE:WNS opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $91.48.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

