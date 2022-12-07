Voya Investment Management LLC Has $28.14 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 351,759 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.17% of Paycom Software worth $28,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 151,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,334,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $314.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $442.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.93.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

