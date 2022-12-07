Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $28,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $808,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 70.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 17.0% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $533.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.84. The stock has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $360.75 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

