Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,924 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Nasdaq worth $29,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Nasdaq by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,572,000 after purchasing an additional 629,428 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 546,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 43,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,593,000 after purchasing an additional 518,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,305,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nasdaq by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,158,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 173,452 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,150 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $70.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.