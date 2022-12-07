Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 480,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,724 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International Company Profile

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $92.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

