Sei Investments Co. Has $30.05 Million Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 1.02% of Papa John’s International worth $30,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 36.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 331,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 87,835 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 39.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Papa John’s International by 29.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 8.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PZZA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

