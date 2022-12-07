Sei Investments Co. Buys 339,904 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,904 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $30,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,127,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,592,000 after buying an additional 1,071,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,720,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,053,000 after buying an additional 956,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $135.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

