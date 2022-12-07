Sei Investments Co. Buys 775,121 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 231.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,121 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.19% of Trip.com Group worth $30,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 286.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $33.94.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

