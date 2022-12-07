Sei Investments Co. Acquires 116,445 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,445 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.41% of Webster Financial worth $30,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 616.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Webster Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Webster Financial by 70.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,966,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,828 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Webster Financial by 104.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 55.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

WBS stock opened at $46.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.