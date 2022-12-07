Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $30,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,234,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,841,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.32 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

