Sei Investments Co. Purchases 210,496 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.52.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.72.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

