Sei Investments Co. Purchases 366,675 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 561.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 432,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 366,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $31,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.7% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,601 shares in the company, valued at $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 19,385 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $1,582,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,337.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 23,053 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $1,868,445.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,868,551.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,385 shares of company stock worth $5,632,245 in the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

