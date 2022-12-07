Sei Investments Co. Has $31.35 Million Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,878 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $31,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

NYSE FMX opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $84.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.03.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Featured Articles

