A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stake Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of A. O. Smith worth $30,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,340 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AOS. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

AOS opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

