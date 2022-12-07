Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.30% of Advance Auto Parts worth $31,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 22.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,636,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,297,000 after purchasing an additional 482,858 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 196.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 635,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,848,000 after purchasing an additional 420,878 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 62.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 404,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after purchasing an additional 261,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $145.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.72 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

