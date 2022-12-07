Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Farmers National Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after acquiring an additional 162,721 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 61,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,608,000 after buying an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 50,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,486,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,457,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

