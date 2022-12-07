Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXFY. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.13.

Expensify Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of EXFY opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $593.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Expensify has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Expensify by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Expensify by 9,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

