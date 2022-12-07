Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Carvana Trading Down 34.4 %

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $274.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Taira acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 over the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670,993 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,144,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares during the period. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

