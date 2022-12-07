Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,021,000 after acquiring an additional 210,360 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,985,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,447,000 after acquiring an additional 78,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after acquiring an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

