Sei Investments Co. Has $31.80 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,146 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $31,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 185,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $94.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.44. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

