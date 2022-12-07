Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,011 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $22,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

RHP stock opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.