Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Rockwell Automation worth $21,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 417.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $257.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

