Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.79 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,727 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.47. 601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,815. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $187.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.48 and its 200 day moving average is $138.64.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

