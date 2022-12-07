Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 6,387 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,329,000 after purchasing an additional 149,496 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $707,559,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $254.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.59.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

