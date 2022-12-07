Voya Investment Management LLC Has $21.54 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $21,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,106,000 after acquiring an additional 206,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,632 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average is $121.78.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

